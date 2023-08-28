Financial Contrast: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH)

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Docebo has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo 4.63% 6.28% 3.98% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

36.8% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Docebo and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $142.91 million 10.10 $7.02 million $0.22 204.41 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Docebo has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Docebo and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Docebo presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Docebo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

Docebo beats Oncology Pharma on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist. It also provides Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learning Analytics, which connects the learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. In addition, it offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. Further, it provides Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

