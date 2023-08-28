Financial Contrast: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) vs. Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and Wheels Up Experience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 58.57 Wheels Up Experience $1.58 billion 0.02 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.06

This table compares Jet.AI and Wheels Up Experience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jet.AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jet.AI and Wheels Up Experience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wheels Up Experience has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,810.45%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Volatility & Risk

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jet.AI beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Wheels Up Experience

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

