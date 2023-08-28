First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of First American Financial worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First American Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,415,000 after acquiring an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,622,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,243,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

