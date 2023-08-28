First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Busey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Busey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading

