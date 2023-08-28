First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Analysts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.00. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.87%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

