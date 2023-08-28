FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $146.40 on Friday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

