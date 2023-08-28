Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Five9 worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,575.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,498,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

