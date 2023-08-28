Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.97. The company had revenue of C$23.35 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

