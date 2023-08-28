Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

