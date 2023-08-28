Fmr LLC Acquires 4,956,535 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956,535 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Toast worth $512,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 844.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 3,399,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $56,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at $72,252,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,252,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,929 shares of company stock worth $20,495,352. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

