Fmr LLC Acquires 7,728 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $617,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

