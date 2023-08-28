Fmr LLC Buys 541,421 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $487,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

