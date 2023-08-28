Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350,785 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Pfizer worth $504,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.