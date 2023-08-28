Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 619,551 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $577,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after buying an additional 726,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after buying an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $125.95 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

