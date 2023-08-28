Fmr LLC Has $550.65 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 515,951 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.76% of GSK worth $550,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,560,000 after buying an additional 532,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,309,000 after buying an additional 434,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GSK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,106,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,432,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.