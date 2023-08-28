Fmr LLC Has $559.76 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,258 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.90% of Primerica worth $559,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $200.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $2,326,175 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

