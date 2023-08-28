Fmr LLC Has $569.65 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,812 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.98% of Invitation Homes worth $569,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $684,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 132,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.75 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.