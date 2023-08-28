Fmr LLC Has $579.83 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,056 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $579,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,876.78 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.