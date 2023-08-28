Fmr LLC Has $584.95 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,187,391 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.63% of AES worth $584,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after buying an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $18.06 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

