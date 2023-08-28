Fmr LLC Has $589.21 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,608,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423,759 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.43% of AT&T worth $589,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $14.11 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

