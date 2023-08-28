Fmr LLC Increases Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,304 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $586,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,629,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after acquiring an additional 405,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.48 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

