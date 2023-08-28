Fmr LLC Purchases 2,084,097 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084,097 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.54% of Trip.com Group worth $614,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.