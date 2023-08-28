Fmr LLC Purchases 689,600 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.70% of Paycom Software worth $495,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after buying an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $286.39 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.