Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.99% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $552,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,083,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $98.91 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.