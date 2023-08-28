Fmr LLC Sells 1,470,333 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,910,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,470,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kosmos Energy worth $497,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

KOS stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.