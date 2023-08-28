Fmr LLC Sells 163,369 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,369 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.39% of BeiGene worth $538,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $198.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.43. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.56) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $244,053,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,086,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,127,100,092.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

