Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) vs. Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) Critical Review

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) and Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Great Lakes Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group 3.56% 25.80% 2.89% Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and Great Lakes Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

Frontier Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Aviation has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and Great Lakes Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $3.33 billion 0.44 -$37.00 million $0.56 11.73 Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Lakes Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Frontier Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Great Lakes Aviation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Great Lakes Aviation

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

