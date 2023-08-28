Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Frontline has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.46 million. Frontline had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.41%. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 123.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

