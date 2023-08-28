Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Buys $546,521.10 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 90,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,277,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,041,098.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $322.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.43. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 22.1% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

