Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
GOTU opened at $3.12 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $809.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of -0.59.
About Gaotu Techedu
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
