Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Gaotu Techedu has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

GOTU opened at $3.12 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $809.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of -0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Articles

