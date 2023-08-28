Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Global Payments worth $560,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $121.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

