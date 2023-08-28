Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $39.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Plains from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Up 1.8 %

GPRE opened at $31.43 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.