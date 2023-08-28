Guggenheim Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $169.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.71.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $66,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.