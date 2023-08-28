Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Update

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$6.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.70. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of C$5.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.11.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.26. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

