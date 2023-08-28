Head-To-Head Analysis: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) vs. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Applied DNA Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $8.90 million 1.56 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences $16.15 million 1.18 -$8.27 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied DNA Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Applied DNA Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Applied DNA Sciences -43.47% -83.47% -42.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genetic Technologies and Applied DNA Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied DNA Sciences has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.80%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Applied DNA Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based MDx testing services for the Monkeypox virus; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as validates pharmacogenetics (PGx) testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, leather, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits, which offers a front-line solution for supply chain integrity backed with forensic-level molecular tag authentication; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

