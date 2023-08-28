Head to Head Comparison: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) versus DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and DiamondRock Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.64 -$50.60 million ($0.65) -27.55 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.06 billion 1.49 $109.33 million $0.39 19.23

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin -17.13% 3.94% 2.31% DiamondRock Hospitality 8.97% 5.91% 2.92%

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Alexander & Baldwin on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

