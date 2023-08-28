Head-To-Head Comparison: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7,268.42%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 322.54%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -61.16% -53.21%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.06 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.08 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.23) -1.91

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences beats Tenaya Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

