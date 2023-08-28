Head to Head Comparison: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) vs. Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Standard BioTools’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $17.13 million 2.32 -$60.81 million ($1.42) -0.66 Standard BioTools $97.95 million 2.10 -$190.10 million ($1.06) -2.45

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Standard BioTools is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid Micro Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Standard BioTools 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 192.55%. Standard BioTools has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Volatility and Risk

Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.91% -38.21% -33.40% Standard BioTools -79.80% N/A -17.69%

Summary

Standard BioTools beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, onsite technical training, and customer support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, it offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; and RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines monitoring and reporting. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

