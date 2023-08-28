Head-To-Head Comparison: Vivani Medical (VANI) & Its Peers

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -421.36% -120.68% -32.11%

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 12.86, indicating that their average share price is 1,186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.43 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $88.21 million -0.75

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 151 631 1743 90 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 637.39%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 533.40%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.