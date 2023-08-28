Head-To-Head Contrast: Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $450.89 million 0.77 $15.53 million $0.08 33.25 Roche $69.62 billion N/A $13.02 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Organogenesis and Roche’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Organogenesis.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 2.20% 5.65% 3.31% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Organogenesis and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Roche 2 7 4 0 2.15

Organogenesis presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Roche has a consensus price target of $193.75, indicating a potential upside of 428.22%. Given Roche’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roche is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Roche on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary wound covering; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly AM, PuraPly XT, and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

