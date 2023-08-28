Head to Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (PIII) & Its Rivals

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Volatility and Risk
P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|P3 Health Partners
|$1.05 billion
|-$270.13 million
|0.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|$1.59 billion
|-$97.03 million
|20.67
Institutional and Insider Ownership
21.9% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|P3 Health Partners
|-10.92%
|-2,471.27%
|33.63%
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|-153.99%
|-217.60%
|-19.86%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|P3 Health Partners
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|P3 Health Partners Competitors
|10
|159
|309
|0
|2.63
As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 2,725.55%. Given P3 Health Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
