Head to Head Contrast: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Arrival’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get REV Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.33 billion 0.33 $15.20 million $0.32 40.63 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Arrival 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REV Group and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

REV Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.92%. Arrival has a consensus target price of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 17,305.06%. Given Arrival’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than REV Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

REV Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.76% 10.94% 3.59% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REV Group beats Arrival on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), and Magellan brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Arrival

(Get Free Report)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.