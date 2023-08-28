Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $54.11 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,083,237,217 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,083,237,217.02631 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05636969 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $62,251,595.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

