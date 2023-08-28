Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Banking System 1 4 4 1 2.50

Hilltop currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Columbia Banking System’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Hilltop.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hilltop has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.3% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 6.90% 4.90% 0.61% Columbia Banking System 15.40% 10.85% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.37 $113.13 million $1.57 19.06 Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 5.52 $250.18 million $2.26 8.73

Columbia Banking System has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hilltop. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hilltop pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Hilltop on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, foreign currency, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, private banking, trust and investment, and other financial services. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington states. The company serves high net worth individuals and families, select non-profits, and professional services firms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

