H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

