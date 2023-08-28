Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on September 15th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $323.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.54 and a 200 day moving average of $279.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.