Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on September 15th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.18. 68,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,346. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.54 and a 200-day moving average of $279.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

