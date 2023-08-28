IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAC opened at $54.87 on Monday. IAC has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.18.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in IAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IAC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.