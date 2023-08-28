IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.