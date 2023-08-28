Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on IDRSF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

